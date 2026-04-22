AbbVie to build $1.4B plant, create 730 jobs in North Carolina

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) today announced a $1.4 billion investment to build a new pharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Durham, North Carolina.

The 185-acre, state-of-the-art campus will integrate advanced manufacturing and laboratory technologies with AI to support the production of AbbVie’s immunology, neuroscience and oncology medicine. It marks the latest significant investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing after the company outlined plans to make a significant investment in its North Chicago API manufacturing efforts in August 2025. The company has since put millions into a Massachusetts facility as well, then bought a facility from West in Arizona. It announced another planned expansion in North Chicago earlier this year.

AbbVie says this outlay marks its first major investment in North Carolina. It selected Durham, near Research Triangle Park, due to the strength of the region’s local workforce and its ability to support future expansion. The company expects to begin construction this year, with eyes on completing the build by the end of 2028.

Over the next four years, the company plans to hire 734 people, including engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and laboratory technicians. It also expects the project to create more than 2,000 local construction jobs.

The investment comes as part of AbbVie’s $100 billion commitment to U.S. R&D and capital investments, including manufacturing, over the next decade. Its first phase includes small volume parenteral (SVP) drug product manufacturing facilities, next-generation laboratories, a warehouse, administrative offices and employee wellness facilities.