The investment comes at the company’s current North Chicago, Illinois, campus. With it, the company plans to add new, state-of-the-art facilities to integrate advanced manufacturing technologies with AI to support the production of its next-generation neuroscience and obesity medications.
Last August, the company outlined plans to make a significant investment in its North Chicago API manufacturing efforts. The company has since put millions into a Massachusetts facility as well, then bought a facility from West in Arizona.
For this latest investment, AbbVie expects to begin construction this spring. It anticipates a fully operational expansion in 2029. To support the new facilities, the company plans to hire 300 people in North Chicago. Those positions include engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians.
“This milestone demonstrates further progress against our $100 billion commitment to U.S. R&D and capital investments over the next decade,” said Robert A. Michael, chair and CEO, AbbVie. “By strengthening our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, we are well-positioned to support our investment in innovation and enhance our ability to deliver next-generation medicines to patients.”
AbbVie said it remains in discussions with multiple U.S. states about potential manufacturing investments as well. It anticipates further announcements on this front in 2026.
