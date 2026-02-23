AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) today announced plans to invest $380 million in two new active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities.

The investment comes at the company’s current North Chicago, Illinois, campus. With it, the company plans to add new, state-of-the-art facilities to integrate advanced manufacturing technologies with AI to support the production of its next-generation neuroscience and obesity medications.

Last August, the company outlined plans to make a significant investment in its North Chicago API manufacturing efforts. The company has since put millions into a Massachusetts facility as well, then bought a facility from West in Arizona.

For this latest investment, AbbVie expects to begin construction this spring. It anticipates a fully operational expansion in 2029. To support the new facilities, the company plans to hire 300 people in North Chicago. Those positions include engineers, scientists, manufacturing operators and lab technicians.