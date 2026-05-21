Niowave breaks ground on $75M isotope production facility

Niowave announced today that it broke ground on a new $75 million production facility in Lansing, Michigan.

The isotope manufacturing plant significantly expands the company’s manufacturing footprint and strengthens the domestic supply of Actinium‑225 (Ac‑225), a critical isotope used in next‑generation targeted cancer therapies. The isotope supports targeted cancer therapies designed to destroy cancer cells while minimizing impact on healthy tissue.

Niowave says the new site marks its second dedicated production facility in Lansing. It expects increased capacity to meet the global demand for Ac-225 as well as other medical isotopes for pharmaceuticals.

The company anticipates approximately 70 highly skilled jobs created out of the investment. It hopes to further reinforce Michigan’s growth in advanced manufacturing and life sciences. The site will feature multiple proprietary superconducting linear accelerators along with state-of-the-art processing and quality systems to enable reliable, scalable production.

Niowave expects to have the site operational in 2028.

“This expansion reflects our continued commitment to advancing the future of targeted alpha therapy and investing in the Lansing community,” said Mike Zamaira, CEO of Niowave. “Actinium-225 has the potential to transform cancer treatment, and this new facility significantly strengthens our ability to deliver this critical isotope so that therapies can reach patients who need them.”