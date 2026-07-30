Resilience, Lilly invest $750M in pharma, KwikPen manufacturing

Resilience announced today that it expanded its strategic partnership with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to increase medicine production in the U.S.

The Cincinnati-based CDMO and the pharmaceutical giant first struck a partnership in 2023. Now, with $750 million invested, the companies are expanding Resilience’s advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing operations in Ohio.

Now, Resilience’s production in that region includes the Lilly KwikPen injectable device for delivering GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and obesity. Adding KwikPen production also creates at least 400 new high-skilled jobs. That brings the total Resilience-created jobs in Ohio to more than 1,400 across its facilities.

Resilience and Lilly have preparation underway for the campus expansion, with full operations slated to begin in early 2027. This adds to the partnership that has, to date, produced more than 150 million doses of medicine for patients in the U.S. in vial and pre-filled syringe formats. Together, the companies offer one of the nation’s largest sterile injectable manufacturing operations, they said in a news release.

Commentary from Resilience and Lilly officials

William S. Marth, president and CEO of Resilience, said:

“We are proud of what we have built together with Lilly and this new expansion as we scale production of complex medicines in Ohio. Our investment reflects our long-term commitment to building one of the largest and most advanced sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging operations in the United States, and demonstrates how trusted partnerships, operational excellence, and disciplined execution can strengthen America’s medicine supply.”

Edgardo Hernandez, Lilly’s EVP and president, Manufacturing Operations, said:

“As demand for our medicines continues to increase, scaling complex manufacturing programs requires proven technical capability, an uncompromising commitment to quality, and the ability to deliver consistently over time. Today’s announcement highlights Resilience’s role as a strong partner to Lilly in strengthening domestic supply of high-demand treatments.”