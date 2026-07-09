Otsuka ICU Medical today announced plans to invest more than $500 million to expand its U.S. IV solutions manufacturing in Texas.

The companies (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory and ICU Medical), which launched this joint venture last year, plan to deliver a new facility and significant upgrades to its existing operations in Austin, Texas. They expect the expansion to enhance long-term supply resiliency and accelerate new product development. Additionally, they hope to position their portfolio to support evolving non-DEHP legislation across the North American IV solutions market.

According to a news release, the project leverages Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory’s longstanding expertise in IV container development and manufacturing quality. As part of the initiative, Otsuka ICU Medical plans to expand its existing 700,000-square-foot Austin site with a new, 500,000-square-foot facility. This should support greater operational flexibility and future innovations across IV solutions and specialty pharmaceutical segments.

The companies believe the expansion reflects the partnership’s strategic focus on bolstering North American IV solutions manufacturing and innovation. It also supports efforts to obtain long-term FDA approval of select overseas Otsuka manufacturing sites.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to long-term growth in a clinically essential market,” said Yoshifumi Fujimoto, chief executive officer of Otsuka ICU Medical LLC. “By strengthening our US manufacturing footprint, expanding non-DEHP capabilities, and introducing innovation, we are enhancing supply reliability for North American customers while positioning ourselves to better support future regulatory and legislative requirements.”