Codis acquires oral solid dose plant from Catalent

Codis announced today that it agreed to acquire an oral solid dose (OSD) development and manufacturing plant from Catalent.

Acquiring the Nottingham, UK-based facility will add OSD development and small-scale manufacturing capabilities to Codis’ offerings, enabling it to offer a single partner path for integrated spray dry solutions. It can now provide development through clinical supply and commercial intermediates to final oral dose forms.

Codis expects the deal to close in the third quarter of this year.

The company said the Nottingham site brings an experienced team with deep scientific expertise in formulation development and clinical supply. Its acquisition strategically complements its commercial spray drying facility in Haverhill, UK. The company currently has work underway on an expansion for that facility, set for validation in 2027.

Additionally, the new facility augments Codis’ current portfolio of bioavailability enhancement solutions. It brings integrated development, analytical, and clinical and small-scale commercial manufacturing co-located at the site.

“This strategic acquisition will further establish Codis as a leading European provider of comprehensive spray dry solutions,” said Nicolas Fortin, CEO of Codis. “The close proximity of our Nottingham and Haverhill sites creates a unique advantage. Codis can now offer access to the best scientific expertise with a strong, integrated manufacturing capability within a single organization and quality system.

“Most small-molecule drug candidates suffer from poor solubility, and spray-dried dispersions have become one of the primary approaches to improving bioavailability. Yet one of the greatest development risks remains the transfer from formulation to commercial-scale manufacturing. By bringing formulation development and GMP manufacturing together, we provide the fastest, lowest-risk path to unlocking a molecule’s full potential.”