Report: Octapharma to make $1.5B expansion in South Carolina

Octapharma is investing $1.5 billion to build a new massive complex, including manufacturing capabilities, in South Carolina, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The Swiss company, which develops and manufactures medicines for hematology, immunotherapy and critical care, is behind an effort labeled “Project Palmetto Rock,” the report says. It states that York County Council held a meeting yesterday to discuss a tax incentive agreement with Octapharma.

According to the report, Octapharma intends to put $1.5 billion into the Rock Hill, South Carolina, location over 10 years. It reportedly plans to build a corporate headquarters, manufacturing facility and laboratory on a 50-acre site. The report says the site previously was earmarked for a Carolina Panthers headquarters and training complex.

Octapharma expects its project to create 1,252 jobs, the report said, delivering an average annual wage of $141,502 at the headquarters. The average annual wage at the manufacturing facility would total $102,752. This project also expects to relocate around 300 jobs from the company’s Charlotte, North Carolina, location as well, the report said.

This would mark Octapharma’s first U.S. manufacturing facility, with construction slated to start in 2027, the report said.