PCI to expand fill-finish capabilities

PCI Pharma Services announced that it made a series of infrastructure investments to deepen its sterile fill-finish and advanced drug delivery capabilities.

Philadelphia-based PCI says its latest investments come as part of a broader commitment exceeding $1 billion. Its investment spans across its U.S. and European operations. The company hopes to provide seamless support for drug product development and manufacturing, clinical trial supply and drug-device combination assembly from clinical stages through commercial launch.

PCI’s latest investment follows its 2024 expansion plans in Rockford, Illinois. At the core of its latest plan is a $100 million project in San Diego. This includes a high-speed isolator filling line for ready-to-use prefilled syringes and cartridges.

Additionally, the company plans to bolster its Bedford, New Hampshire, campus with a GMP-ready bespoke isolator vial and lyophilization line. Upon commencing full-scale production this month, it expects the campus to produce batch sizes of up to 300,000 vials at 400 units per minute. It also plans for the location to commission a one-of-its-kind customer-dedicated high-potent sterile fill-finish line.

Meanwhile, the company committed to numerous buildouts of autoinjector and drug-device combination assembly infrastructure at its Philadelphia and Rockford campuses. It plans for upgrades to increase both capacity and scale, coming online via a phased approach over the next six months.

In 2027, PCI plans to add a third autoinjector line to its existing line. This would bring its U.S. autoinjector and device assembly capacity to more than 250 million units per year.

The Philadelphia and Rockford sites also house the company’s Packaging Centers of Excellence. These locations offer further capacity for oral solid dose and injectable products, plus cold chain storage.

Finally, PCI plans to invest in dedicated Development Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Bedford and León, Spain.

“The pharmaceutical industry is at an inflection point, with manufacturers seeking trusted US-based partners to provide scale, expedience, and established quality and compliance track records to support the development and commercialization of next-generation treatments,” said Salim Haffar, CEO of PCI Pharma Services. “Backed by over $1 billion in global infrastructure investment and decades of operational expertise, PCI’s multi-year journey to bolster its domestic manufacturing footprint allows us to meet growing customer demand for innovative drug product and drug delivery solutions, toward the evergreen goal of delivering life-changing therapies to patients.”