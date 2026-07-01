Shoko to begin manufacturing pharmaceutical product in Korea

Shoko announced today that it completed work on a manufacturing plant for its new pharmaceutical excipient, Viscomedi.

The facility saw its full-scale commercial production commence in February 2026.

Excipients are the inactive, non-drug substances formulated alongside an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). South Korea-based Hannong Chemicals has been developing a partially neutralized polyacrylate product for pharmaceutical applications, naming it Viscomedi. It developed it with the aim of providing a new option for pharmaceutical applications. The company completed the main production facilities in November 2025, followed by equipment testing and regulatory compliance activities.

Shoko and Hannong are in the final stages of negotiations toward a definitive agreement based on an existing sales framework agreement. This would place Shoko as the global exclusive distributor for Viscomedi.

Motoki Noguchi, Functional Chemicals Department, Chemicals Division, Shoko, said:

“We are very pleased that the manufacturing plant for ‘Viscomedi’ has been completed and that full-scale production has begun. In pharmaceutical applications where high quality is essential, establishing a stable supply system is a significant step in ensuring customer confidence.

Negotiations for a global distribution agreement are also in their final stages, and we aim to quickly establish a system to offer ‘Viscomedi’ to pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Shoko will continue to support customers’ formulation development and production as a reliable partner through both quality and supply.”