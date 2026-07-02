Besins Healthcare announced today that it acquired UniD Manufacturing, a Belgium-based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company.

UniD specializes in long-acting drug-delivery technologies, bringing decades of expertise to Besins, which delivers a range of hormone therapies. The company works with advanced polymer technology for complex long-acting delivery systems, including implants and vaginal rings. The companies expect to deliver advanced capabilities in technologies that enable more differentiated, less frequently administered treatment approaches.

According to Besins, the deal sees it acquire the UniD site located in Seraing, Belgium. It also brings over 52 highly skilled professionals from UniD. As part of the deal, UniD Manufacturing will be renamed to Besins Healthcare PharmTech.

Besins plans to progressively make UniD a center of excellence dedicated to innovation and future development projects. In the nearer term, the companies expect UniD to continue operating as usual, serving its current clients.

“This acquisition unites two teams with deep and complementary expertise, and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome UniD to Besins Healthcare,” said Nicolas and Alexandre Besins, co-CEOs, Besins Healthcare. “This is a natural partnership for both companies, and we are excited about what lies ahead.”

Marc Foidart, executive chair at UniD Manufacturing, will step down from his role as part of the acquisition.

“We are proud of what the UniD team has built over the past 20 years, and we are delighted to see those capabilities take on a new dimension as part of Besins Healthcare,” said Foidart. “The UniD team looks forward to innovating further with Besins Healthcare, as well as continuing to serve our existing clients with the same commitment they have always received.”