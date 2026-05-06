Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it committed an additional $4.5 billion investment across certain Indiana manufacturing sites.

The company’s commitment extends to two of its three locations in Lebanon, Indiana. It brings its total Indiana capital expansion commitments since 2020 to more than $21 billion. This marks the latest investment across the U.S., with the pharmaceutical giant recently announcing new sites in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas and Alabama.

Last year, the company outlined its plan to more than double its U.S. manufacturing investment.

Lilly said the latest investment aims to incorporate new process designs and technologies at its future active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site. It also supports Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, its first dedicated genetic medicine manufacturing facility opening today.

The Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies site supports both clinical and commercial production of advanced therapies that target disease at the genetic level. It supports a full spectrum of genetic medicine modalities. The company said it marks the first of three planned sites on the campus ahead of the API plant and its Lilly Medicine Foundry.

Lebanon serves as the cornerstone of the company’s domestic manufacturing buildout. The company makes both Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), the most prescribed injectable medications for weight management and type 2 diabetes respectively, at its Lebanon API site. It now plans to produce Foundayo (orforglipron), its first FDA-approved once-daily pill for weight loss, there, along with retatrutide, an investigational triple hormone receptor agonist in late-stage development for obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

“Lilly’s legacy of firsts in Indiana continues today—and the best measure of that legacy is what we do next,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “From genetic medicines that could one day prevent disease at its source, to Foundayo, a pill making weight loss treatment accessible to millions, we are not just discovering the medicines of the future—we are building the world’s most advanced plants to make them. When our Lebanon API site opens in 2027, it will be the largest API production site in U.S. history, a commitment we chose to build here, at home.”