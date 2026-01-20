AbbVie acquires drug delivery manufacturing plant in Arizona

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently announced that it has acquired a West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST) plant in Tempe, Arizona.

North Chicago, Illinois–based AbbVie said on Jan. 12 that it plans to hire roughly 200 employees at the site and invest more than $175 million to acquire, modernize, and fully integrate the facility into its manufacturing network. Company officials expect the transaction to close in mid-2026, subject to closing conditions.

“Over the next decade, AbbVie is investing more than $10 billion in capital to broadly support innovation and expand our manufacturing capabilities and capacity in the U.S.,” AbbVie CEO Robert A. Michael said in a news release. “With this investment, AbbVie is strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, ensuring we are well-positioned to develop and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients’ lives.”

West said the transaction involves selling all manufacturing and supply rights for the SmartDose 3.5ml on-body system and associated facilities.

“West pioneered the innovation of the on-body delivery device technology for complex injectable medicines, which has improved the lives of people around the world,” said West CEO Eric M. Green. “As part of our portfolio review, we have determined it is best to transition the SmartDose 3.5mL product to AbbVie. This decision aligns with our ongoing commitment to our customer development pipeline and patient-centric approach for large dose on-body delivery devices to drive durable and profitable growth.”