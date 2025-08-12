AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced today that it invested $195 million to expand domestic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production.

The company’s investment comes in its North Chicago, Illinois, plant to advance its U.S. API manufacturing. This expansion comes as part of AbbVie’s commitment to invest more than $10 billion in the U.S. to broadly support innovation and expand critical manufacturing capabilities and capacity.

AbbVie said its new North Chicago API facility expands its chemical synthesis capabilities in the U.S. This supports the domestic production of current and next-generation neuroscience, immunology and oncology medicines.

The company plans to begin construction on the facility in the fall, projecting a fully operational plant by 2027. This facility expands the company’s existing U.S. manufacturing footprint, which supports more than 6,000 American jobs across 11 manufacturing sites, plus thousands of additional jobs at additional suppliers around the U.S. It also furthers the company’s commitment to Illinois, where it has its headquarters and employs more than 11,000 people.

“Over the next decade, AbbVie will expand production of API, drug product, peptides and medical devices in the U.S. to support future medical breakthroughs,” said Robert A. Michael, chair and CEO, AbbVie. “This is an important step to maintain U.S. leadership in pharmaceutical innovation and deliver next-generation medicines that make a remarkable impact on patients’ lives.”