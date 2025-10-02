AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced that it began construction for a $70 million expansion of its bioresearch center (ABC) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The ABC in Worcester serves as a center of excellence for biologics R&D and manufacturing. AbbVie said its latest expansion comes as part of a plan to invest more than $10 billion in the U.S. to support innovation and expand critical biologics manufacturing capabilities and capacity. This adds to a $195 million expansion in Illinois announced in August.

AbbVie said its investment should further expand its domestic biologics manufacturing capacity to meet increased demand and support U.S. production of current and next-generation oncology and immunology medicines. The company plans for it to include construction of additional biologics manufacturing and a three-story building. This building houses laboratory, warehouse and office space. The company expects construction to enable the expedited transfer of select oncology products from Europe to the U.S.

According to a news release, AbbVie already employs more than 2,000 people in Massachusetts. It expects the expansion to create new jobs at the Worcester site and add additional capabilities to its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

“For more than three decades, ABC has been at the forefront of scientific innovation and biologics manufacturing,” said Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, EVP and COO, AbbVie. “This investment will further expand AbbVie’s biologics manufacturing capacity and position ABC to build upon its impressive track record of developing, manufacturing and launching next-generation complex biologic medicines that improve the lives of millions of patients worldwide.”