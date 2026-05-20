Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics announced that it opened a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Madison, Wisconsin.

The company expects its new site to quadruple its capacity for human-induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based research products and services manufacturing footprint. It also expects to expand capabilities across its research product portfolio. The new expansion comes as part of a previously announced $200 million strategic investment.

In total, the facility spans 175,000 square feet, integrating state-of-the-art capabilities. Those include cell culture manufacturing laboratories, process development laboratories, and a center of excellence for gene editing.

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics says it built the new plant with an eye toward future demand for contract manufacturing of cell therapy products. The facility is designed to be scalable to accommodate a wide range of processes, from investigational drug manufacturing to commercial production. Additionally, the company plans for the site to expand manufacturing for its iPSC-derived iCell product lines.

According to the company, recent regulatory guidance in the U.S. and Europe heightened interest in transitioning away from animal testing. With this in mind, using iPS cell-derived differentiated cells has been increasingly adopted at the stage of evaluation of efficacy and safety in the preclinical stage of drug development.

Commentary from Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics officials

Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate VP, GM of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio CDMO Division, Fujifilm Corporation, Japan, said:

“Completion of this facility comes at a critical time in the iPSC field, where FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics has been setting industry standards for more than 20 years. This new facility enables us to respond to growing demand from pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academia engaged in new drug research and development, further delivering on our commitment to the development of life-changing medical treatments and to the people who will benefit from them.”

Tomoyuki Hasegawa, president and CEO of Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, said:

“The opening of this facility is an exciting milestone for FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and represents a crucial next step for scaling the infrastructure needed to support the next generation of iPSC-based research and therapeutics in the U.S. By expanding our development and manufacturing capabilities, we can better support partners working to translate stem cell science into real clinical impact. Our research portfolio additionally supports drug discovery across all therapeutic modalities, thus truly embodying our ‘Partners for Life’ brand.”

Delara Motlagh, COO, Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics, said:

“This facility reflects our commitment to reinforcing Madison’s position as a global center for stem cell innovation. The expanded footprint highlights the strength of the region’s biotechnology ecosystem while advancing regenerative medicine by supporting customers worldwide. We are a truly global company, headquartered in Madison.”