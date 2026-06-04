Schott Pharma announced that it opened up new production lines for both standard and sterile ready-to-use (RTU) glass vials.

The company invested more than $60 million, largely funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), to strengthen the resilience of the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. It hopes to ensure reliable domestic production of critical primary packaging.

Lebanon, Pennsylvania-based Schott designed the vials to store a wide range of drugs. Those could range from biologics and other complex injectable therapies to vaccines and emergency room medications.

The company said its new capabilities feature state-of-the-art technology for efficient manufacturing and optimized output. Its expansion significantly increases the site’s annual production capacity for core vials. The investment also more than triples local capacity for high-value solutions.

Schott Pharma said it installed a significant number of new high-end converting lines for core borosilicate glass vials. It also modernized the Lebanon facility’s infrastructure, executed line upgrades and added new technology to increase the capacity for a range of offerings, including the RTU vial platform adaptiQ and Everic pure vials.

Commentary from Schott Pharma officials

Christian Mias, CEO of Schott Pharma, said:

“The expansion contributes to SCHOTT Pharma’s long-term global growth strategy, with a strong local-for-local presence in the U.S. and scaled manufacturing capacity for high-value solutions that address key trends in the pharmaceutical industry, such as biologic medications and novel drug formulations.”

Christopher Cassidy, president, Schott Pharma USA, said:

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for supporting the expansion of our U.S.-based manufacturing footprint. With its new advanced equipment, our site in Lebanon, Pennsylvania is strengthening supply chain resilience in the U.S. and ensuring the availability of primary packaging for critical life-saving therapies for patients throughout our nation.”