Johnson & Johnson announces new North Carolina pharma plant

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is expanding in Wilson County, North Carolina, with a new multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical facility.

The company expects to create up to 500 new jobs in the community through the project in Wilson. It marks the second time in 14 months that J&J has announced a significant project in the area after a $2 billion investment in October 2024. Construction of that facility is currently underway, and the company has ramped up the hiring of advanced manufacturing employees.

J&J also announced a $2 billion commitment in Holly Springs, North Carolina, in August 2025, further adding to its presence in the area.

At the new Wilson facility, J&J plans to produce state-of-the-art medicines for oncology and neurological diseases.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said:

“I appreciate Johnson & Johnson’s confidence that North Carolina is an ideal place to expand their business and create more good-paying jobs. Life sciences leaders continue to select North Carolina because our skilled workforce and commitment to specialized training deliver the talent companies need to help patients in the United States and around the world.”

Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, said:

“Johnson & Johnson’s decision to continue investing in North Carolina is a strong vote of confidence in our state and in the stellar workforce that powers our life sciences economy. The company has long been a valued partner here, and this investment reinforces both North Carolina’s leadership in life sciences and Wilson County’s emergence as a growing hub for high-quality jobs.”