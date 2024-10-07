J&J invest $2B to build new manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Johnson & Johnson recently announced plans to invest more than $2 billion in a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

The company plans to build a state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina, to expand the production of its pipeline of innovative biologics. The expansion supports J&J’s broader plan to advance more than 70 novel therapy and product expansion filings and launches by the end of the decade.

“A strong, global supply chain is crucial, and we purposefully invest to ensure our transformational medicines reliably and efficiently reach patients around the world,” Dapo Ajayi, VP of Innovative Medicine Supply Chain, said in a news release. “We are investing in capacity and new technologies to enhance our industry-leading capabilities and ensure a resilient supply chain for the future. North Carolina is an important hub for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and talent, and we are pleased to join this thriving life sciences ecosystem and become part of the Wilson community.”

The new North Carolina-based facility will expand the production of innovative biologic medicines in oncology, immunology, and neuroscience areas. The company said it will have the latest technology for efficient manufacturing operations.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2025. Once fully operational, the site will employ approximately 420 full-time employees.