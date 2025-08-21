Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced today that it plans to increase its biopharmaceutical manufacturing presence in North Carolina.

The company committed $2 billion toward a 160,000+-square-foot dedicated manufacturing facility at Fujifilm’s new biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Its commitment spans the next 10 years, expanding its U.S. manufacturing capacity and creating approximately 120 new jobs in North Carolina.

Johnson & Johnson said that using Fujifilm’s site allows it to further expand manufacturing capacity in the U.S. The company says its investments across the U.S. supports thousands of jobs.

This marks another step forward in North Carolina after the company earlier this year broke ground on a $2 billion facility in Wilson. It said that progress continues there, with plans to employ more than 500 people when fully operational.

In the coming months, J&J plans to share plans for additional advanced manufacturing facilities in the U.S. It also plans to expand current U.S. sites as it continues to act upon a planned $55 billion investment to support U.S. manufacturing, R&D and technology investments over the next four years.

“Johnson & Johnson has more manufacturing facilities in the U.S. than in any other country, and we continue to strengthen our presence here,” said Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO. “With the recent signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, we continue to expand our investment in the U.S. to lead the next era of healthcare innovation.”