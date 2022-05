Vivera announced today that it received a third U.S. patent for its Zicoh electronic dose-controlled drug delivery device portfolio.

Newport Beach, California-based Vivera’s latest patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) secures Zicoh’s rights as a smart dosing system with automated delivery, measurement, and management for oral format medications, including pills, capsules and tablets.

Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News.