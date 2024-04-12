Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical this week announced it is partnering with specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer KVK-Tech for formulation and chemistry, manufacturing and controls for anti-inflammatory injectables.

The partnership is the third development, manufacturing, distribution and license agreement the pair have signed. The new partnership will further advance Sen-Jam’s first injectable anti-inflammatory therapeutic, SJP-100.

Sen-Jam is developing an immunomodulator drug with a unique, dual mechanism of action. SJP-100’s formulation can provide individualized, precision, drug delivery. The company said there are many use cases for the drug, but sees it being used primarily in hospitals to combat cytokine storms.

According to the company, SJP-100 is a dual-action therapeutic that can reduce the rate at which inflammatory proteins are released into the body from the immune system while reducing intracellular inflammation. Sen-Jam said 30 years of safety data show that immunosuppression is not a side effect.

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical’s drug, SJP-100, holds promise for scientific research into aging and efforts to maintain a longer and healthier lifespan. Its precise delivery mechanism suggests a potential for preventing diseases and extending individuals’ periods of good health.

The company is currently conducting a Phase 2 study on COVID-19 patients using SJP-002C, an oral combination product. This study aims to explore how SJP-100, when used alone, could help restore the immune system’s balance. The Phase 2 clinical trial is set to finish this summer and will provide valuable insights into SJP-100’s potential benefits.

“The creation of this product brings Sen-Jam into a whole new arena of immunomodulation. The utility of SJP-100 is to provide precise, titratable, safe reduction of inflammation, which is currently not available in the marketplace. We believe SJP-100 has the potential to change the standard of care,” Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer Jackie Iversen said in a news release.

KVK-Tech is a specialty pharmaceutical manufacturing company that will provide formulation and chemistry, manufacturing and controls for Sen-Jam’s new anti-inflammatory therapeutic to establish licensing agreements with contract manufacturing companies globally. The agreement will allow Sen-Jam to accelerate the advancement of these relationships.

“We are thrilled with our flourishing partnership with Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical. This third agreement and in particular, this asset SJP-100, is a testament to the shared values around delivering new solutions that can positively change the lives of billions of people worldwide,” KVK-Tech Director of Business Development Kiran Vepuri said.