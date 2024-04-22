Schreiner MediPharm this week launched its late-stage customization capabilities for its RFID-Labels series.

The new offering allows the company’s smart labels to be supplied quickly with order-specific programming for integrated RFID chips.

Schreiner MediPharm’s RFID functional labels give pharmaceutical companies the flexibility and agility to provide the best possible security of supply and quality assurance as the industry continuously changes with market conditions.

The labels are preproduced in larger volumes with RFID inlays and then warehoused as semi-finished goods. When a customer requests RFID labels, the preproduced labels are customized through digital printing and delivered on an expedited basis, the company said. The manufacturing method allows for the flexible production of smart labels and ensures a fast response to customer inquiries.

RFID chips can be individually programmed as needed. Versions with preproduced functional labels are also available, which enables potential applications that include detachable documentation labels, integrated hangers for infusion bottles and incorporated functional varnishes and security features.