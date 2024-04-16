KBI Biopharma names new chief business officer

KBI Biopharma this week announced it appointed Jean-Baptiste Agnus as chief business officer, effective immediately.

Angus has more than two decades of experience across various sectors of the biopharmaceutical industry with expertise in commercial development in biologics, small molecule APIs, antibody-drug conjugates, and cell and gene therapies.

As chief business officer, Angus will lead KBI’s global business development initiatives and drive the company toward continued growth and sustained access.

“Our dedication to growth and commitment to our partners, their patients, and our people guide every decision at KBI Biopharma,” President and CEO J.D. Mowery said in a news release. “JB’s appointment underscores this dedication, perfectly aligning with our team’s mission to deliver innovative, top-tier solutions tailored to our customers’ evolving needs. His servant leadership philosophy will further fortify our team, propelling KBI to new heights.”

Before joining KBI, Angus held various leadership roles in business development at AGC Biologics, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services, Novasep, and Isochem.

“KBI Biopharma is an innovator in the testing, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of life-changing therapies,” Angus said. “Strong partnerships are at the core of KBI’s success. I am excited to join the passionate team at KBI, who are committed to ensuring transformative treatments reach those in need by nurturing meaningful customer relationships.”