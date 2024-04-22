Eli Lilly acquires new injectable medicine manufacturing plant

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it agreed to acquire a manufacturing facility from sterile manufacturer Nexus.

Buying the FDA-approved facility in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, further expands Lilly’s global parenteral (injectable) manufacturing network. It also supports increased demand for the company’s medicines, Lilly said in a news release. The company expects that production at the Wisconsin facility could begin by the end of 2025.

“The acquisition of this state-of-the-art facility underscores our unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, and we look forward to welcoming talented new Nexus colleagues to Lilly from the Pleasant Prairie facility,” said Edgardo Hernandez, EVP and president, Lilly Manufacturing. “We are investing boldly to serve our patients, to meet product demand and to build capabilities for our robust pipeline of the future.”

The Pleasant Prairie facility doesn’t provide contract manufacturing services, Lilly said. This allows for the sole dedication of the plant to Lilly’s manufacturing efforts geared toward injectable medicines.

“We are excited Lilly is continuing our family’s mission of providing lifesaving medications to those who need them most. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our Nexus employees in building a best-in-class injectable manufacturing facility,” Usman Ahmed, Nexus president and CEO said. “The combination of our teams and infrastructure with Lilly’s global platform will benefit patients all over the world.”