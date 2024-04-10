Ginkgo Bioworks today announced it expanded its strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk to manufacture medicines for chronic diseases.

Under the framework agreement, the partnership is slated to run over five years. Ginkgo Bioworks develops a platform for cell programming and biosecurity, while Novo Nordisk develops a series of medications for chronic conditions, including its Wegovy semaglutide-based therapy.

“We have been very pleased with the progress made in our initial work with Ginkgo focused on exploring strategies for a more effective future production process. We look forward to leveraging Ginkgo’s synthetic biology platform across our R&D pipeline, from discovery through new ways of manufacturing, in this broader strategic partnership. Moreover, we are eager to explore more flexible models for external partnerships, and this agreement allows Novo Nordisk to start more projects with Ginkgo in a faster and more agile manner,” Novo Nordisk EVP and CSO Marcus Schindler said in a news release.

The two companies have created a flexible and scalable new model for their R&D partnership, according to a news release. Novo Nordisk and Ginkgo Bioworks aim to improve the manufacturing of Novo Nordisk’s medicines for serious chronic conditions, including diabetes and obesity medications. The two companies also plan to collaborate on several early pipeline projects, further technology exploration and engineering of scalable manufacturing solutions across Novo Nordisk’s portfolio.

“Novo Nordisk has played an important role in shaping the landscape for pharmaceutical products in the 21st century. We’re so excited to expand our partnership to help them achieve their ambitious and global goals. With this deal structure, Novo Nordisk can easily access the entire expanse of Ginkgo’s pharma services from discovery through manufacturing. Our teams share a deep passion for discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative therapeutics for serious chronic diseases that affect billions of people around the world. We are honored to work shoulder-to-shoulder with the brilliant scientists, engineers, and developers at Novo Nordisk to help change disease outcomes for patients around the world,” Ginkgo Bioworks CEO and Co-founder Jason Kelly said.