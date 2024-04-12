Genentech, Sanofi both plan to lay off hundreds in San Francisco

Genentech and Sanofi both plan to make significant headcount reductions in San Francisco, according to a notice filed in the state of California.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the layoffs. The companies both filed WARN notices to notify the state of their intent to reduce their workforces.

Genentech, a Roche unit, will permanently lay off 436 employees at its 1 DNA Way headquarters in South San Francisco. This comes as part of a plan to close the site and comprises approximately 3% of the company’s global workforce, per reports. Genentech notified the state on April 3, 2024 and the cuts go into effect on June 5, 2024.

Sanofi’s reduction is also due to a planned facility closure. The company told the state that it plans to permanently close its facility at 2 Tower Place in South San Francisco. Sanofi’s closure affects 100 total employees. The company notified the state on April 3 and set an effective date of June 3 for the closure.

According to Endpoints News, the Sanofi cuts come as part of the planned divestiture of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, which it bought for $1 billion in 2021. Fierce Biotech reported earlier this month that the company planned to cut an unspecified number of jobs as part of a move to reprioritize its pipeline.