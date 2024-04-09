Latvian pharmaceutical manufacturing company Grindeks recently announced it opened 28 new subsidiaries in Europe to develop new products.

Grindeks provides a full product lifecycle, including research, development, pharmacovigilance, manufacturing, and sales of original products, generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in cardiology, central nervous system, oncology, diabetes and dermatology.

With the new expanded market, Grindeks can offer its pharmaceutical solutions globally.

“The opening of new subsidiaries precisely reflects our strategy. We are strongly committed to offering innovative pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. By expanding our presence, we are not only opening new representations but also improving global public health,” Board Chair Juris Hmeļņickis said in a news release. “We are proud of our rapid progress in product development and innovation. We believe that the future of the healthcare industry is closely linked to our ability to create and offer new, effective pharmaceutical solutions. With this goal in mind, we continue to develop products to improve the quality of people’s lives.”

The company has established subsidiaries in Europe, Canada and the U.S. Last year, operations were initiated in established companies in Poland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Finland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Austria. Grindeks has commenced operations in Greece, Canada, the U.S., Ireland and France this year with plans to begin operations in Hungary and Italy soon. It plans to open operations in Austria, Switzerland, Japan and Korea.

New medicines under development

Grindeks is actively working on developing new products. It has submitted 30 new products for registration, and more than 100 pharmaceutical formulations are in the development process to increase patient access to quality and effective medicines. The company produces drugs for therapeutic groups such as central nervous system, cardiovascular, diabetes, dermatological and oncological diseases.

“The foundation of Grindeks’ successful operations lies in international cooperation, continuous growth, and product exports worldwide. To maintain the pace of our growth, carefully considered investments and forward-thinking project development are necessary. I am proud of the development and our ability to provide patients worldwide with effective and high-quality medications,” Grindeks Council Chair Kirovs Lipmans said.