TrialScope Launches Clinical Trials Website for EMD Serono Site Educates the Public, Helps Healthcare Professionals Raise Awareness

TrialScope has worked with EMD Serono, the North American branch of the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to launch a new website, https://clinicaltrials. emdgroup.com. This site is designed to educate and inform patients, caregivers, the public, patient advocacy groups and healthcare professionals (HCPs) about the clinical trial journey, as well as provide specific information about clinical trials conducted by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and its affiliates.

In an effort to keep clinical trial participants fully informed, the website provides an overview of the different phases of research, as well as outlines each step the patient will encounter through the clinical trial process. The site also provides access to trial results and other available post-trial information, such as plain language summaries and clinical study report synopsis. This is made possible through the TrialScope Engage platform that automatically syncs approved clinical trial data from TrialScope Disclose, the global disclosure system used by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The site also provides impactful information about clinical research to healthcare professionals, which helps them raise awareness about the importance of clinical trials and discuss potential participation in clinical trials with their patients. An extensive FAQ section, with more than 30 questions and answers, provides a comprehensive overview of clinical trials.

“Both EMD Serono and TrialScope share a commitment to clinical trial transparency, awareness and patient engagement,” said TrialScope CEO Jeff Kozloff. “Together, we sought input from multiple patient stakeholders to develop an informative and well-designed site that will help accelerate patient knowledge, understanding and connections to relevant clinical trial information.”

To ensure that the website content meets the needs of patients, TrialScope and EMD Serono worked with the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) to gather feedback from patients and the public. According to CISCRP, 75 percent of the general public is willing to participate in a clinical trial, yet only 30 percent have a basic understanding of what clinical research is. Insights gleaned from people who had previously searched for trials guided not only the content but the manner in which it is presented.

TrialScope

www.trialscope.com