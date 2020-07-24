Tekni-Plex introduces new Pentafill L + Fill bench-top vial filling/sealing machine

Tekni-Plex announced that it is debuting a new bench-top vial filling and sealing machine designed for lab research and small quantity start-up production.

The Pentafill L + Fill machine is an upgrade to Tekni-Plex’s previous Pentafill L unit, which only seals vials. The latest tech accommodates five-unit strips of 0.33-, 0.6-, 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-ml plastic (PE, LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP and EVOH barrier) vials, according to a news release.

Wayne, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex’s Pentafill L + Fill allows for mimicking the results of a full-scale production machine via a compact, bench-top unit with a heating head, cold-molding pliers and a sealer. The machine is available in the U.S. and in Europe.

“Up until now, pharmaceutical companies and labs had to manually fill small-scale production vials before inserting them into the machine for sealing,” Tekni-Plex healthcare packaging global senior director of marketing and strategy Melissa Green said in the release. “This resulted in fills that were frequently imprecise and therefore not ideal for lab research or therapeutic use. To help eliminate that issue, our customers asked us to create a unit that would provide precision fills, each and every time.”