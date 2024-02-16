Continue to Site

Pharmaceutical Processing World

Takeda wins approval for eosinophilic esophagitis drug Eohilia

By |

Takeda LogoTakeda announced this week that it received FDA approval for its Eohilia (budesonide oral suspension) therapy.

This makes Eohilia the first and only FDA-approved oral therapy for people 11 years and older with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Takeda plans to offer it in 2 mg/10 mL convenient, single-dose stick packs by the end of February.

Eohilia, a corticosteroid, is indicated for 12 weeks of treatment in patients 11 years and older with EoE. Developed specifically for EoE, the novel formulation of budesonide confers thixotropic properties, according to a news release. This allows for more free flow when shaken, returning to a more viscous state when swallowed.

Takeda picked up approval on the back of efficacy and safety data from two multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled 12-week studies.

“For most of us, eating is a simple experience. But for people living with eosinophilic esophagitis, sitting down for a meal can include painful and difficult swallowing, chest pain and a choking sensation,” said Brandon Monk, SVP and head, U.S. Gastroenterology Business Unit, Takeda. “With EOHILIA, patients and their physicians now have the first and only FDA-approved oral treatment option for EoE that was shown during two 12-week clinical studies to reduce esophageal inflammation and improve the ability to swallow.”

About The Author

Sean Whooley

Sean Whooley is an associate editor who mainly produces work for MassDevice, Medical Design & Outsourcing and Drug Delivery Business News. He received a bachelor's degree in multiplatform journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park. You can connect with him on LinkedIn or email him at swhooley@wtwhmedia.com.

Tell Us What You Think!

Related Articles Read More >

Search Pharmaceutical Processing World