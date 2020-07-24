SP Industries announces partnership with Ecodyst

Fill-finish drug manufacturing solutions developer SP Industries announced that it entered into a partnership agreement with evaporator developer Ecodyst.

Apex, N.C.-based Ecodyst offers a full range of single-sample evaporators with self-cooling condenser technology. The distribution partnership aims to utilize the Ecodyst products to complement Warminster, Pa.-based SP Industries’ SP Genevac with parallel centrifugal evaporators to eliminate the solvent-drying bottleneck in drug discovery and synthetic organic chemistry.

“This new partnership enables our SP Genevac brand to be the comprehensive, one-stop-shop for all evaporation solutions,” SP Industries CEO Brian Larkin said in a news release. “Ecodyst’s revolutionary single sample evaporator line complements our SP Genevac world-renowned centrifugal evaporators for parallel sample evaporation and together lets us work with customers more effectively to help streamline and accelerate the drug discovery process.”

“Ecodyst is passionate about the innovative devices that we bring to the laboratory equipment industry and have emerged as an innovative leader and creator of high quality, high capacity single evaporator technology,” Ecodyst CEO George Adjabeng added. “This new partnership with SP is a significant milestone for Ecodyst and it will enable us to make these products available to more customers worldwide.’’