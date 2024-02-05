French pharma giant Sanofi launched a new global program aimed at providing financial, social and emotional assistance to employees diagnosed with cancer or other critical illnesses.

Dubbed “Cancer & Work: Acting Together,” the program guarantees continued salary and benefits for up to one year for affected staff regardless of role or location. It also incorporates flexible work options to help employees balance treatment with their responsibilities.

“The last thing you want to be thinking about when diagnosed with cancer is work,” said Natalie Bickford, Sanofi’s Chief People Officer, in a statement. “I am delighted that Sanofi has gone further, guaranteeing job security and salary continuation for at least a year after diagnosis.”

Program offers more than financial support

In addition to the financial safeguards, the program provides access to trained volunteer employees who have dealt with cancer themselves and can offer advice and support. Psychological counseling services are also available globally to participating staff.

Sanofi intends to offer coverage for miscellaneous non-medical expenses in 2024 to participants in the program. The initiative will also offer unpaid caregiver leave to permanent employees caring for relatives with critical illnesses.

The support program was inspired by a grassroots employee initiative launched in France in 2017. The volunteer-based employee program offered support to affected employees and an opportunity to connect with colleagues with similar experiences. Since then, the program has grown to include 27 local teams with more than 150 volunteer members across Sanofi sites in France.

Merck and AbbVie among other Big Pharmas with creative employee health programs

Other Big Pharmas have launched programs designed to support colleagues with significant health concerns. During the early days of the pandemic, for instance, Merck & Co. launched a comprehensive wellbeing program focused on the COVID-19 and physical, mental and emotional health. Described in its 2020/2021 Annual Wellbeing Report, the program focuses on offered expanded health programs, compensation for COVID-19 related expenses, expanded child and elder care support, and new resources for remote working and mental health support.

In another example, AbbVie has developed a program to support employees suffering from migraines, recognizing the condition as the second-most disabling worldwide. The company is implementing migraine-friendly workspaces that include features like natural lighting, quiet rooms, and filtered air to reduce potential migraine triggers. This initiative is part of the company’s broader commitment to the health and well-being of its employees.