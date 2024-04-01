Report: Japan health authorities investigate Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory after five deaths

Japanese health authorities searched a Kobayashi Pharmaceutical factory in Japan following reports of five deaths related to dietary supplements, Reuters reports.

The plant inspection in western Japan is the second in recent days as health authorities inspected the company’s Osaka facility.

In addition to the five reported deaths, there have been more than 100 hospitalizations of people who took the Japanese health supplement. Osaka-based Kobayashi issued a recall two weeks ago.

Patients receiving hospital treatment reportedly took products, such as Benikoji Choleste Help for cholesterol management, that contained benikoji, a red mold species. Japan’s Health and Welfare Ministry is looking into Kobayashi Pharmaceutical’s use of benikoji.

Several people who have taken the dietary supplements have developed kidney problems. The Associated Press reports that the exact cause is under investigation by Kobayashi and government laboratories.

The company recalled its products containing benikoji on March 22, and several other products on the market containing benikoji have been recalled, including miso paste, crackers and a vinegar dressing. Japan’s Health and Welfare Ministry warned that deaths related to the use of benikoji could rise as the supplements can be purchased at pharmacies without a prescription or could have been purchased and exported before the recall.

AP reports that Kobayashi sold benikoji products for several years. It made 18.5 tons of benikoji last year.