In late March, Dover Corp. announced the launch of its new PSG Biotech brand, which consolidates its pumping, flow-measurement and flow-metering technologies used in life science and biopharmaceutical production. PSG Biotech encompasses the company’s Quattroflow quaternary diaphragm pumps, em-tec BioProTT flow meters/sensors and Malema mass flow meters. These technologies are designed to ensure the safe, cost-effective and efficient transfer of biologic materials, precise flow measurement and low-maintenance operation while adhering to strict hygienic manufacturing requirements.

We recently had the opportunity to interview PSG Biotech’s Mike Franco, director of global biopharma sales and Gillian Harding-Moore, director of global marketing. In the following interview, they shed light on PSG Biotech’s mission, product offerings and plans, including their presence at the upcoming 2023 INTERPHEX show scheduled for April 25-27, 2023 in New York City.

Can you provide an overview of PSG Biotech and how it fits within the broader PSG portfolio?

Gillian Harding-Moore: PSG Biotech was created by bringing together three PSG legacy brands under one new brand umbrella. It consists of Quattroflow four-piston diaphragm pumps, Malema Coriolis flow meters and em-tec ultrasonic sensors, providing a comprehensive portfolio of flow-control technologies for use in life science and biopharmaceutical production applications. PSG Biotech aims to be a truly global brand and has the infrastructure in place to meet that goal with manufacturing facilities in Germany, the U.S. and the U.K., as well as sales offices in China, India, Singapore and South Korea.

What was the motivation behind creating the PSG Biotech brand and how does it cater specifically to the biopharma industry?

Harding-Moore: The main driving force behind the creation of PSG Biotech was to consolidate and unify our products for use in this important market, while giving our customers one comprehensive and established portfolio under one dedicated brand umbrella. It is more efficient to do business with one company/brand that offers both an extensive breadth of products and a single point of contact for the sale of all products in the portfolio, minimizing the complexities that can arise when dealing with multiple salespeople. The creation of the PSG Biotech brand also helps us leverage the synergies among the legacy PSG brands and enables us to pool our global biopharma expertise. This consolidation of product knowledge and an increase in the number of product-offering touchpoints with our customers leads to a deeper understanding of their requirements, enabling a more valuable partnership. It also provides the opportunity to strengthen the synergies between our product lines through further innovation and to provide more comprehensive solutions for bioproduction flow control. The new brand embodies our passion and care for the industry and is fresh, bright, clinically focused and specifically targeted to the life science and biopharma markets.

How do the company’s products help maintain media integrity while increasing yield, throughput and speed to market for biopharma companies?

Michael Franco: We provide state-of-the-art pumping, flow-control and flow-monitoring products that deliver highly accurate and highly repeatable production measurements, whether they are used as stand-alone pieces of equipment or as components within more complex manufacturing systems. Our products are being used by biopharmaceutical companies worldwide in their efforts to develop treatments for diseases through various techniques, and the integrity of their end products is paramount. The reliability, low maintenance and minimum downtime that are hallmarks of our products help our customers reliably produce drugs more quickly, more efficiently and more safely.

What challenges do biopharma companies face in terms of ensuring patient safety and product efficacy, and how does the company address these issues?

Franco: When we are designing, engineering and manufacturing our products, we adhere to very strict and rigorous testing and quality regimes. Our robust internal manufacturing procedures enable our products to be certified to perform according to the high standards that are the bedrock of safe and reliable biopharmaceutical-production procedures. To that end, all of our single-use components are manufactured in clean rooms that are ISO-7 certified and they also have the ability to be gamma-irradiated in order to ensure that they are not contaminated before use.

How has your experience in key account management, sales and instrumentation helped shape your approach as the Director of Global Biopharma Sales for PSG Biotech?

Franco: We are fully aware that we are not just selling pieces of equipment to our customers, but that in order to be successful, we must build a truly collaborative relationship with them. Therefore, we continuously and actively seek information regarding how our customers feel about our products and the overall value they bring to their operations. In other words, we are in constant communication with our customers, and we use the feedback we receive from them to address both their immediate needs and to ensure that any future products we develop will be able to meet their evolving production requirements.

Can you share any recent successes or milestones for PSG Biotech, and what are your plans for the brand’s future growth and expansion?

Franco: It is early days for PSG Biotech since the brand only launched on March 31, but the past successes of our Quattroflow, Malema and em-tec legacy brands lay a strong foundation for the future success of this new endeavor. In fact, the response we have received so far from our clients, as well as the biopharma industry as a whole, has been extremely positive. All told, this is a very exciting space and time for us at PSG as we work to grow the PSG Biotech brand.

Finally, at the upcoming 2023 INTERPHEX Show what can attendees expect from the company, and how will the brand be showcased at the event?

Harding-Moore: We are very excited to be exhibiting at INTERPHEX this year, as it will be the first physical presentation of the new PSG Biotech brand portfolio following its online launch on March 31. In Booth No. 1027, we will have a large collection of our top experts from around the world on hand to present and answer questions about our extensive family of products, many of which will be on display. This will include three simultaneous live demos combining pump and sensor equipment where visitors can see the PSG Biotech equipment in action. We will also be showcasing several new and updated products at the show:

The new BioProTT FlowSU System is a next-generation flow-measurement system that has been designed for single-use biopharma applications. The “Ready. Connect. Flow.” capabilities of the FlowSU System revolve around the industry’s first disposable sensor that eliminates the need for calibration and can be easily integrated into most standard manifolds while performing flow-measurement and air-in-line detection tasks simultaneously.

The updated SumoFlo CPFM-8103 Single-Use Coriolis Mass Flow Meter remains the world’s only gamma-sterilizable Coriolis mass flow meter that offers a best-in-class mass-flow reading accuracy rate of +/-1% with flow rates from 0.05 to 100 kg/min, but a number of new features have been added that further separate its operational capabilities from competitive models and make them well suited for upstream, laboratory, and cell-and-gene therapy applications. These new features include a 1/4” inline connection option for both inlet and outlet ports, an internal temperature sensor that offers better leak protection and a more efficient and robust manufacturing process that produces the same operating capabilities in the same size and footprint.

The upcoming QB Microdosing Pump, which will be able to be seen in operation via in-booth microdosing demonstrations at the show – functions through a positive displacement pumping principle with rotary action. This creates a pumping process that is smooth, shear-free and not susceptible to product slip. The light weight and compact size of the QB pumps also make them ideal for use in single-use disposable fluid-transfer systems.

Finally, the PSG Biotech sales team is also busy scheduling individual meetings with industry decision-makers, and these meeting slots across the three show days are getting booked up fast. Also, as part of our effort to truly listen to the needs of our customers, we have created a survey where the participant who provides the most insightful feedback that could inspire our next flow-control innovation will win an iPad Air. The winner of the iPad will be announced during the PSG Biotech Happy Hour event on Wednesday, April 26, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. EDT in Booth No. 1027. All in all, we fully anticipate that the 2023 INTERPHEX Show will be one of our most important and successful shows to date.