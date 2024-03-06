Noumed Pharmaceuticals says it started construction on a $100 million purpose-built facility in South Australia’s northern suburbs.

According to a news release. the company expects this facility to become the most modern of its kind in Australia. The state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing plant enhances the country’s sovereign supply into the pharmacy and health networks. Noumed plans to manufacture certain over-the-counter pharmaceuticals on domestic soil, rather htan overseas.

During the first stage, Noumed plans to manufacture liquid-based products like cough mixtures, children’s suspensions and nasal perforations. Other products include creams, while the company plans to pack solid dose tablets. The second stage is set to enable the company to manufacture those solid dose tablets as well.

Noumed says it placed the construction on a 43,000-square meter site with a floor area of 26,000 square meters. It expects the project to create 250 jobs in South Australia during construction before housing more than 180 employees when local production begins in 2026. The Australian government pledged up to $20 million in funding.

Noumed’s Managing Director, Mark Thulborne, said: “By coming back into Australia, current and future clients can have the comfort that many of their products are being made in South Australia. This means a shorter lead time to their shelves and a supplier that can react quickly to their individual needs. I think this demonstrates our long-term commitment to the customers we serve, and it will give them an unmatched competitive advantage.”