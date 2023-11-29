NEWS RELEASE: Nordson Medical unveils Pharma+ tubing retainers: a breakthrough in fluid transfer efficiency

Loveland, Colorado – November 29, 2023 – Nordson Medical, a Nordson company (Nasdaq: NDSN), is proud to announce the launch of Pharma+ tubing retainers, a revolutionary addition to their product portfolio that promises to redefine excellence in fluid transfer applications. These advanced tubing retainers have been meticulously engineered to address the critical challenges faced by professionals in the biopharmaceutical and high-pressure medical sectors, offering a comprehensive solution for leak-free fluid transfer.

The Pharma+ tubing retainers introduce a groundbreaking feature — a patent-pending lead-in ramp that creates complete 360° compression, ensuring a secure fit over hose barbs. This cutting-edge design eliminates potential leak points, guaranteeing the integrity of fluid transfer

processes. Unlike conventional options, Pharma+ Tubing Retainers offer unmatched versatility, with three available sizes designed to cover a broad spectrum of tubing IDs. This eliminates the need for an extensive range of retainers, streamlining inventory and simplifying the selection process for device manufacturers.

“Our Pharma+ tubing retainers represent a significant leap forward in fluid transfer technology,” said Ravi Narayanan, global product manager at Nordson Medical. “Our commitment to quality and innovation shines through in these retainers, which are not only easy to use but also exceptionally reliable. Crafted from materials meeting USP Class VI and ISO 10993 criteria, they work seamlessly with silicone, TPE, and PVC tubing, making them a versatile choice for a wide array of applications.”

One of the great features of Pharma+ Tubing Retainers is their user-friendly design, which simplifies assembly and enhances user convenience. Professionals can effortlessly integrate them into their existing workflows using readily available cable tie tension tools, eliminating the need for specialized equipment. Additionally, these retainers are eco-conscious, as they are fully recyclable, aligning with Nordson Medical’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Pharma+ tubing retainers have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their reliability and performance, making them an ideal choice for both upstream and downstream biopharmaceutical processing and high-pressure medical applications. They offer a simplified approach to fluid transfer, reducing the risk of costly setbacks due to leaks or inefficient assembly.

Nordson Medical’s Pharma+ tubing retainers are poised to revolutionize fluid transfer efficiency, setting a new standard in the industry. Discover the future of leak-free fluid processing and streamline your operations with Pharma+ Tubing Retainers. For more information, please visit www.nordsonmedical.com.

About Nordson Medical

Nordson Medical is a global expert in the design, development and manufacturing of complex medical devices and component technologies. It serves interventional, surgical, and specialized markets with technologies that save or enhance lives. As an integrated partner, Nordson Medical enables customers to save costs and speed time to market. For more information, visit www.nordsonmedical.com.

About Nordson Corp.

Nordson Corp. is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top-tier growth with leading margins and returns. The company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end-market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets.

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

