MIT researchers think they’ve found a way to get more particles through a syringe

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are touting a computational model that could prevent microparticle clogging during injections.

Microparticles, which are about the size of a grain of sand, can be difficult to inject if they get clogged in a typical syringe. The research team at MIT developed this new model that determines the optimal design for injectability, analyzing a number of factors including shapes and sizes of the particles.

