MGS opens 300,000-square-foot Wisconsin facility to scale drug delivery device manufacturing

Healthcare CDMO manufacturer MGS has brought a 300,000 square foot drug delivery device manufacturing facility online in Richfield, Wisconsin. The move expands U.S. production capacity as demand for complex combination products strains available cleanroom capacity . FDA approved a record number of combination products in recent years, and the 505(b)(2) pathway has made device-drug combos more attractive, which means more programs competing for the same limited cleanroom capacity.

The new MGS site, developed to support a global pharma partner’s drug delivery platform, includes 140,000 square feet of ISO Class 8 cleanroom space dedicated to high volume manufacturing, automation and assembly of complex drug delivery devices. The facility is designed to handle hundreds of millions of sub assemblies annually. The scale reflects surging demand for injectable GLP-1 therapies, where autoinjectors and prefilled pen devices have become manufacturing bottlenecks as semaglutide and tirzepatide prescriptions continue to outpace supply.

From initial discussions to shipped parts, the project moved from concept to operation in 22 months, according to MGS.

Phase one of the buildout includes more than 100 injection molding machines along with custom automation systems and high efficiency automated assembly lines. A planned second phase will double production capacity to accommodate long term product growth.

The Richfield expansion brings MGS to 12 facilities globally. The company positions itself as a vertically integrated CDMO spanning early stage design and development, advanced tooling, custom automation and precision medical manufacturing.

Beyond infrastructure, the facility represents a sizable workforce investment. MGS expects to add 300 jobs across engineering, automation, production, quality and mold maintenance, with full staffing anticipated by early 2027. Roles range from automation technicians and process engineers to metrology and molding specialists. The site will operate on a rotating schedule designed to provide workforce flexibility while maintaining continuous production.