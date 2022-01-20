Merck senior exec Frank Clyburn to depart

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) has revealed that Frank Clyburn, executive vice president and president, Human Health, will depart the company on Feb. 1, 2022.

At Merck, Clyburn had P&L responsibility for almost 90% of Merck’s business.

Clyburn will assume the CEO role at International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF/NYSE:IFF) on Feb. 14.

“I’m excited to join IFF, an industry leader with a bright future, and to lead IFF to continue to deliver outstanding customer experience and sustained long-term growth,” Clyburn wrote on LinkedIn.

At IFF, he will receive a base salary of $1.3 million.

Clyburn joined Merck in 2008.

Clyburn was involved in launching Merck’s blockbuster drug Keytruda. In 2020, Keytruda racked up $14.4 billion in global sales, making it the second-best-selling drug of that year.

“Frank’s strategic and operational excellence helped establish Merck as a global leader in oncology,” said Robert M. Davis, Merck’s CEO and president, in a statement. “Our human health business has delivered strong and sustainable growth under Frank’s leadership, and we are well-positioned to continue this momentum with the strong human health team we have in place.”

Merck is currently looking for a replacement leader of its Human Health division and plans on making an announcement in the coming weeks.