J&J halts COVID-19 vaccine trial due to illness

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced that it temporarily paused further dosing in its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials.

The pause in the trials conducted by J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals subsidiary follows an unexplained illness arising in a study participant, according to a news release. Under the company’s guidelines, the illness is being reviewed and evaluated by internal and independent investigators.

Johnson & Johnson said that adverse events are expected in clinical studies, especially large studies like the multi-country Phase 3 trial that began in September.

