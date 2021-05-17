Insulet sues Roche over diabetes tech patent

Insulet (NSDQ:PODD) is suing Roche Diabetes Care in the U.K., claiming that Roche prematurely began selling tubeless insulin pumps covered by an Insulet patent three years before that patent expires.

The trial for the lawsuit, filed in August 2020, began this week in the U.K. High Court.

Insulet claims that Roche has been infringing the patent on its Omnipod insulin pump by marketing Roche’s Accu-Chek Solo pump since mid-2018. Accu-Chek received the CE mark in July of that year. Insulet also claims that Roche is indirectly infringing its patent by marketing “consumable” products needed to operate its Accu-Chek pumps in the U.K.

Get the full story from our sister site, Drug Delivery Business.