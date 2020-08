Hologic (NSDQ:HOLX) is spending $50 million — including $14 million during its most recent quarter — to boost its production of COVID-19 tests.

The U.S. government is providing $7.6 million to support the effort.

Hologic’s business partner Stratec is also doubling the production of the Panther instruments that run Hologic assays.

