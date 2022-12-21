HHS to offer Tamiflu doses from national stockpile

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced that it would provide the prescription flu treatment Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) to jurisdictions with an elevated demand for the antiviral during the flu season.

The move would make millions of treatment courses available.

Roche is the developer of Tamiflu. Several generics are also available for the drug.

The U.S. government stores the antiviral in its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), containing antibiotics, life-support medications, airway maintenance supplies and other medical items.

HHS notes that jurisdictions will work with the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) regional teams, who will evaluate requests for the antiviral.

The news comes as supplies of Tamiflu have dwindled. In addition, the U.S. has also encountered shortages of the ADHD medicine Adderall and the antibiotic amoxicillin.

The CDC notes that more than 23,500 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of flu infections in the U.S.

FDA indicates Tamiflu to treat acute, uncomplicated flu infections in patients at least two weeks old who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. The agency also indicates the antiviral as prophylaxis for patients at least one year old.

Earlier in December, the ASPR loosened restrictions on the Tamiflu stockpile that limited its use for pandemic flu.

“Today we are taking action so that every jurisdiction can meet the increased demand for Tamiflu this flu season,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release. “State stockpiles can be utilized, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak.”

Tamiflu first won FDA approval in 1999 for use in adults. The agency later expanded its use to pediatric patients.

Over the years, some observers have questioned the risk-benefit ratio of Tamiflu and questioned the decisions of various international organizations to stockpile the drug based on currently available data, as an article in the Indian Journal of Pharmacology notes.