Ginkgo Bioworks buys Dutch microbe company ahead of going public

Ginkgo Bioworks announced today that it agreed to acquire fungal platform technology developer Dutch DNA ahead of going public.

Last week, the Boston-based cell programming platform developer announced that it was combining with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. to go public. The SPAC values Ginkgo at $15 billion and is expected to provide up to $2.5 billion in primary proceeds, while institutional investors committed $775 million in an oversubscribed private investment in public equity, according to a news release.

