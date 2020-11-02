FTC blesses merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn division 

Mylan (NSDQ:MYL) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) recently announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had signed off on the proposed merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s biopharmaceutical-focused Upjohn brand.

Upjohn also includes Pfizer’s Greenstone generic-drug unit. It also owns the rights to Lipitor and Xanax.

Pfizer plans to spin out Upjohn on Nov. 13. If all goes to plan, Upjohn will be rebranded Viatris on Nov. 16.

Pfizer stockholders would then own 57% of outstanding shares of Viatris common stock, with Mylan shareholders owning the remainder.

The two companies agreed to sell some assets to pave the way for the deal.

Pfizer announced the plan to fuse Upjohn and Mylan in 2019 to focus on its drug pipeline.