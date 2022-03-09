Evonik launches new Eudratec tech to boost solubility of oral small molecules

Evonik (Essen, Germany) announced today that it now offers Eudratec SoluFlow, a microparticle technology meant to enhance solubility of active pharmaceutical ingredients in oral drug products.

The emulsion-based process technology overcomes solubility hurdles that cannot be resolved by existing manufacturing technologies, according to Evonik.

With more than 70% of new small molecules being insoluble, Eudratec SoluFlow could enable the development of oral therapeutics in areas such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and diabetes, according to Evonik.

“Our new technology opens doors to a wider spectrum of oral drugs by enabling the use of molecules that were previously considered insoluble. We look forward to working with customers to develop oral drugs for better, healthier lives,” said Paul Spencer, head of Drug Delivery & Medical Device Solutions at Evonik’s Health Care business.

The emulsion-based process uses standard pharma equipment to make uniform microparticles with controlled target size and produced at a high yield. The resulting free-flowing powder of the amorphous solid dispersion can be compressed into tablets or filled into capsules.