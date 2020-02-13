Clariant’s Mevopur ProTect O2 scavenger could extend shelf life of pharma packaging

Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions announced that it is adding an oxygen-scavenging additive masterbatch to its Mevopur line of materials and services for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices.

The Mevopur ProTect is designed to limit oxygen degradation of drugs and neutraceuticals that are stored in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, even in a transparent mono-layer construction, according to a news release.

Holden, Mass.–based Clariant said the Mevopur range of products helps manufacturers of pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices reduce the risk of regulatory non-compliance while meeting the standards for performance and appearance.

Mevopur ProTect was set to be unveiled, along with other innovations from Clariant, at Pharmapack Europe in Paris last week.

“Just as in food and beverage packaging PET is becoming more widely used,” Clariant global head of marketing & business Steve Duckworth said in a news release. “Although HDPE has been the material of choice, PET offers several advantages, including transparency, and the Mevopur ProTect additives help to combine transparency with long-term shelf-life. And, while recycling is not yet a major topic in pharma, PET is considered a highly recyclable material, and any oxygen barrier that does not require multiple layers is going to be an advantage.”