Chitose, Fujifilm Biosciences partner on biopharma manufacturing

Chitose announced today that it entered into a new partnership with Fujifilm Biosciences to advance biopharmaceutical production.

According to a news release, the alliance aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to produce higher-quality biopharmaceutical products.

Chitose brings expertise in cell line development, using the established CHO-MK cells. The company said this aligns with Fujifilm’s advanced culture media development and manufacturing capabilities. By combining the complementary capabilities, the companies expect to accelerate biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes and support the development of innovative solutions for the industry.

The companies say that Chitose brings strength with its the CHO-MK cell line and high-expression vector system. These enable productivity and scalability for antibody and recombinant protein production. The company said it positions it as a “key innovator in reducing manufacturing time and costs.”

Fujifilm complements the capabilities of CHO-MK with its state-of-the-art GMP-manufactured cell culture AdaptPD CHO-MK Platform Media. The company optimizes CHO-MK cell growth and productivity across diverse biopharmaceutical applications.

Commentary from Chitose, Fujifilm officials

“Together, the combined expertise of Chitose and Fujifilm Biosciences is set to create comprehensive solutions that not only enhance manufacturing efficiencies but also provide an integrated approach to tackling challenges in the global biopharma landscape,” said Takayuki Horiuchi, chief technology officer at Chitose Laboratory Corp.

“We’re excited about this strategic alliance as it underscores a shared vision of advancing therapeutic development by providing solutions designed to meet the growing demand for making biopharmaceuticals more accessible for treating conditions,” said Yutaka Yamaguchi, chairman and chief executive officer at Fujifilm Biosciences. “Fujifilm Biosciences forms alliances with like-minded companies like Chitose to drive meaningful progress and to create a lasting impact across life sciences.”