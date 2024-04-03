Cardinal Health starts construction on new pharmaceutical distribution center

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) this week announced it began construction on its new pharmaceutical distribution center in Columbus, Ohio.

The new 350,000 sq ft. logistics center will serve as a centralized replenishment center for the distribution of over-the-counter consumer health products to support the company’s pharmaceutical business.

Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health’s Consumer Health Logistics Center will be located in the Rickenbacker Global Logistics Park. It will be the fourth Cardinal Health distribution facility in central Ohio. Cardinal Health anticipates the center to be fully operational by the summer of 2025.

“Over the past five years, we’ve seen rapid growth in the demand for consumer health products,” said Debbie Weitzman, CEO of Pharmaceutical & Specialty Solutions. “The new Consumer Health Logistics Center will support our customers’ needs for affordable, reliable and comprehensive options of over-the-counter medications, treatments and diagnostic solutions to serve their patients.”

Cardinal Health, which is also a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, will implement advanced inventory management systems in the Consumer Health Logistics Center to improve its supply chain resiliency. It will offer customers a broader range of options.

“The innovative technology and solutions powering the Consumer Health Logistics Center will be a differentiator in the marketplace,” Jamie Barker, SVP of Pharmaceutical Supply Chain, said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to how this center will improve Cardinal Health’s agility and speed to optimize product needs across the network, replenish and balance inventory more frequently, and provide unparalleled supply chain responsiveness for our customers.”

The new Consumer Health Logistics Center will have the latest logistics technology, Honeywell Intelligrated software-enabled automation and operator workflows to help optimize inventory efficiency and outbound product flow, according to the company. Cardinal Health hopes the automation will enhance the work experience for employees while supporting fluctuations in product demand and labor.

Cardinal Health is working in partnership with Prologis, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and Capitol Square.