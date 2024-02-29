Bristol Myers Squibb plans $400M expansion in Ireland

Bristol Myers Squibb announced that it invested $400 million to build a sterile drug product (SDP) facility in Dublin, Ireland.

This Cruiserath facility will support the manufacturing and supply of existing medicines and serve as a launch excellence facility for pipeline assets. It marks the first European SDP facility for biologics manufacturing at Bristol Myers Squibb. It remains in the design phase, according to a news release.

Bristol Myers Squibb plans to begin construction in March 2024. With planning approval granted, it expects to complete construction in 2026.

The company anticipates a further 350 positions created in Ireland as a result of the investment. That brings the total for the company in Ireland to 1,000 at that campus. The new investment and the roles it creates significantly expand manufacturing and laboratory capacity in Dublin, the company said.

Co-locating drug substance and drug product manufacturing alongside existing global testing capabilities also offers strategic agility, the company noted.

Padraig Keane, VP, Cruiserath Biologics, said: “This is significant news and a proud day at Cruiserath Biologics as this SDP facility strengthens not only our capabilities on campus, but allows us to be agile and responsive to patient needs across the globe. This investment will expand our capacity for aseptic drug products, reinforce stable production for global supply, and accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative biologic therapies alongside other pipeline medicines. This year we celebrate 60 years of BMS in Ireland, across our three sites in Ireland we continue to play a critical role in the global production, development, and supply network.”